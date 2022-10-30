Missouri State routs winless Western Illinois

Jason Shelley/Missouri State University
Jason Shelley/Missouri State University(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw three touchdown passes and Missouri State scored five rushing touchdowns as the Bears roared to a 64-14 rout of winless Western Illinois on Saturday.

Missouri State scored on all seven of its first-half possessions, including six touchdowns after Jose Pizano converted a 22-yard field goal on the opening possession. The Bears punted just twice in the second half.

Shelley was 17-of-22 passing for 311 yards. Jacardia Wright carried 16 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead a ground attack that carried 44 times for 214 yards for Missouri State (3-5, 1-4 Missouri Valley).

Clay Bruno completed just 14 of his 34 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Western Illinois (0-8, 0-5). Naseim Brantley caught six passes for 120 yards and a score while the Leathernecks gained just 14 yards on 22 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oasis at Lakeport
Multi-million dollar project planned for Lake of the Ozarks
Duncan Bogle/Greene County Jail
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

O-Zone: Strafford 3, Fair Grove 2
O-Zone: Strafford 3, Fair Grove 2
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, center left, talks with officials about a missed pass...
PICTURES: Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is pushed out of bounds by South Carolina defensive...
Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina
Kickapoo vball
O-Zone: Kickapoo 3, Rock Bridge 2