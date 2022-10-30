Missouri State University has a celebration for its largest donation pool yet

By Liam Garrity
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University hosted a big celebration for the largest fundraising campaign in campus history.

Actor, comedian, and MSU Alumni John Goodman hosted live music and live performances, all for the success of current and future MSU students and staff.

“I think it’s vital to the community that helps everybody,” said Goodman. “(It) inspires curiosity.”

It’s called ‘The Celebration, for Onward, Upward: The Campaign for Missouri State University.’ This campaign raised $274 million, with more than 60,000 donations.

Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement, said it helps students and faculty.

“Someone that makes a minimum scholarship, endowment scholarship $25,000, that scholarship lives forever, and forever is a long time,” said Dunn. “It will help students for generation, after generation, after generation.”

An MSU spokesperson said this campaign creates new scholarships, eliminates some students’ debt, supports new and existing academics, and new buildings and technology.

John Goodman, alumnus and chair of the campaign, hosted the free event.

“It’s very satisfying. It feels wonderful,” said Goodman. “You don’t think about that when you’re doing it, but it is just a wonderful thing to hear. It’s very gratifying.”

Dunn said this money pegs a brighter future for all at MSU, especially after being amid a pandemic.

“We had literally thousands and thousands of dollars, hundreds of donors that agreed we need to help Missouri State, we need to help students,” said Dunn.

Overall, Goodman said he hopes more students have a boosted college life after this.

“Consider the benefits of society in general, the people you’re helping,” said Goodman. “It’s just built a strong community to have an education center.”

