Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County.

According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Nichols’ vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking a barbed wire fence. A teenager was on the motorcycle with Nichols, and both were ejected from the motorcycle. The teenager was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.

This is Troop I’s second fatality for October and the 29th of 2022.

