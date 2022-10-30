Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police increased their presence and shut down many streets leading into downtown Springfield for the annual Halloween pub crawl on Saturday.

“We’ll have roving patrols,” said L. Mark Foos of the Springfield Police Department, “Pretty much there’ll be officers almost on every street corner. So that way, there’ll be hanging back watching and joining the festivities talking with the neighbors, people down there enjoying it, or talking to the community. And then if there is anything that pops up, whether a question needs to be answered or a disturbance kicks off, they’ll be able to respond, get it resolved, and then go back to their post.”

And while naturally, one would think that on nights like these, police would see an increased number of DWIs, and disturbances, officials from the Springfield Police Department say that isn’t the case.

“Generally, the people going to these events tend to act a little bit more responsible,” said Lt Foos. “It’s more of something that’s pre-planned. They know that officers from Springfield police pre-planned for it as well. So we don’t see a giant uptick in any types of those behaviors or incidents. We actually see the community becomes a little more responsible when they do it.”

Foos says it’s most likely because people see the more significant police presence and act accordingly.

The streets of downtown Springfield were full of people dressing up as ghosts, goblins, and other fun costumes as they took the streets for the event, including 11 different bars.

SPD, however, isn’t alone in increasing security presence for the event. Participating bars like Inner Circle Vodka Bar say they have increased security at every door, are paying close attention to the capacity, and are making sure they don’t overserve people as they try to cut loose and have some fun.

