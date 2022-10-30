POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield

Vehicle crash into utility pole in west Springfield
Vehicle crash into utility pole in west Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole.

The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

West Mt. Vernon Street in both directions was closed as crews worked to remove the car. City Utilities is working to repair the damage to the utility pole.

17 people lost power right after the crash happened. 1600 people lost power as CU worked to repair the damage to the pole. The current number of people without power is fluctuating.

CU does not have a timeframe for when the power will be back on and traffic may be blocked again.

Crash into utility pole leads to power outage in west Springfield neighborhood.
Crash into utility pole leads to power outage in west Springfield neighborhood.(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

The babies will have access to the outside viewing yard.
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.