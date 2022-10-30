POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole.

The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

West Mt. Vernon Street in both directions was closed as crews worked to remove the car. City Utilities is working to repair the damage to the utility pole.

17 people lost power right after the crash happened. 1600 people lost power as CU worked to repair the damage to the pole. The current number of people without power is fluctuating.

CU does not have a timeframe for when the power will be back on and traffic may be blocked again.

Crash into utility pole leads to power outage in west Springfield neighborhood.

