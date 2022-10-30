Springfield Art Museum holds Trick Art Treat event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids got to work their creative minds Saturday morning at the Trick Art Treat event at the Springfield Art Museum. They were able to make their own posters, decorate trick or treat bags, and play all kinds of games.

This was all while they were dressed up as their favorite monsters and superheroes. The museum hopes events like this one will help more children want to express themselves in whatever way they want.

The Springfield Art Museum Educator, Jenny Schwartzberg, said, “The connection of just like creativity, whether that comes from costumes or spooky stories, or the leaves changing on the trees. We can express that in so many artistic ways.”

