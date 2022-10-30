Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora has died after suffering critical injuries after a car struck him on October 27.

The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say 15-year-old Troy Clifton Devine, Jr. was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.

Police say there is no evidence of impairment by any party involved. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle has been fully cooperating with their agency. Additionally, the unnamed driver voluntarily submitted to toxicology tests.

The crash is still under investigation.

