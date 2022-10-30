TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDot warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDot warns drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2.

MoDot is expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDot.

MoDot reports vehicle crash on I-44 W. (OzarksTraffic)

