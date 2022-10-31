City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.

The son of a Lebanese immigrant, Mr. Hamra was born and grew up in Steele, Missouri, graduated from Gulf Coast Military Academy, earned degrees from the University of Missouri in business and law and served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was appointed by the President to serve as U.S. Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Missouri, which included Fort Leonard Wood and Knob Noster Air Force Base.

As Nixa’s City Attorney, he was instrumental in building the City’s Electrical Distribution System. As Branson’s governmental relations attorney, he secured funding for widening U.S. 65 from the Christian County line to Branson. He was instrumental in obtaining funding for the widening of Chestnut Expressway in Springfield from Highway 65 to Kansas Avenue.

As a very active civic advocate, Hamra served as Charter President of the Rotary Club of Springfield Southeast, Founding Member of OakStar Bank and currently serves on the Foundation Board for Ozarks Technical Community College, where the “Sam and June Hamra Family Library” is located.

The “Sam F. Hamra Center for Justice,” an 11,000-square foot building honoring Mr. Hamra’s organizing and serving as the First Board Chairman of Legal Services of Southern Missouri now serves 43 Southern Missouri counties with 18 full-time attorneys.

The Hamras donated $800,000 for the purchase of land for the construction of The Kitchen Homeless Family Shelter on the O’Reilly Campus.

Hamra was the recipient of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Springfieldian of The Year” award on January 26, 2018, which is the Chamber of Commerce’s most prestigious annual award honoring him for his outstanding community service, excellence in his field and his long-time dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

“Sam is one of a kind and has made an impact on so many aspects of Springfield,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “His ingenuity, dedication and generosity are traits to emulate and he is very worthy of this special honor.”

Hamra is the fourth person to receive the Key to the City from Mayor McClure. Other recipients include William “Bill” Darr, the late Dr. Robert Spence and Johnny Morris. For details on the award, visit springfieldmo.gov/key.

