FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine & mild air return to start the week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We kept quite chilly today with many areas in the 50s this morning and for this afternoon. That’s all due to the continued cloud cover, areas of drizzle and areas of light showers that will continue for this evening. We can thank our storm system, especially our upper-level low still in northern Missouri, for that.

The upper-level low will keep clouds for all and rain chances for some tonight. (KY3)

While everybody contends with mostly cloudy (if not cloudy) skies through the rest of the night, any lingering chances for scattered showers will be on the light side mainly in some spots across the Missouri Ozarks.

Clouds will continue for many while light showers will continue for some tonight. (KY3)

By the time we work into the start of the Monday morning drive, we’ll see any lingering showers drift toward the Lake of the Ozarks. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will start to return in northern Arkansas. Even with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place for the rest of the Missouri Ozarks, we’ll see temperatures eventually drop into the upper 40s to near 50° to start the day out.

Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side to start Monday out. (KY3)

After the morning drive, the last of the rain chances will be gone as the storm system clears out of here. We’ll also see skies turn mostly sunny as we proceed throughout the day.

With the storm system clearing out, we'll see sunshine return throughout the day ahead. (KY3)

With the returning sunshine, temperatures will respond nicely by heading back into the middle 60s across much of the Missouri Ozarks. For some around Branson and northern Arkansas, you could sneak into the upper 60s before our Monday afternoon is through.

After a cool start, clearing skies through the day will allow highs to climb back into the 60s for Monday afternoon. (KY3)

After a nice and mild afternoon, Halloween night is looking great for trick-or-treaters. While you won’t need any rain gear with mostly clear skies in control, a light layer or light jacket wouldn’t be a bad idea as temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s by 7 o’clock and into the middle 50s by 9 o’clock Monday night.

After a mild Halloween afternoon, we'll keep skies mostly clear for Halloween night. It will also get chilly after sunset. (KY3)

After a cool Tuesday morning, quiet skies will keep temperatures above average to start the month of November out. The first four days will have highs pushing into the lower 70s across the Ozarks Tuesday through Friday.

Instead of average highs in the lower 60s, we'll be mild in the lower 70s for the first 4 days of November. (KY3)

After a quiet middle of the week, we will focus on a developing storm system that will dig across the southwestern United States late Thursday and into Friday. As it does so, it will allow plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to pull into the Plains and into the Ozarks. From its projected position below on Saturday morning to it working northwest of the region by Sunday, this will likely bring us our next best shot of rain and thunderstorms.

By next weekend, we'll have another storm system ready to head on in. We're watching this one closely. (KY3)

There remains a question as to how fast this system will pass through the Lower 48 and where the heaviest rain chances will line up. Indications favor either areas to the west/northwest of the Ozarks or the Ozarks itself to see quite a bit of potential heavy rainfall. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this setup as we go through the rest of the week and into next weekend.

While temperatures will stay mild for next weekend, rain & thunderstorms are likely to return. (KY3)

Even with the rain chances, our first weekend of November should be mild with highs around 71° on Friday and middle to upper 60s for that Saturday and Sunday.

