Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020

Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul.
Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man and woman who pleaded guilty to the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in November of 2020.

Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. The judge sentenced them both to two life sentences for their deaths.

Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute. They had a child together. Investigators say the night before the homicide, Bogle texted Cox, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.” Investigators say the day of the crime, Bogle called a friend, saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex.

Investigators say Bogle, Cox and Matthew Plumb worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Investigators say another involved, Matthew Plumb, admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Investigators say Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm.

The next day, employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. According to court documents, Bogle told his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

Plumb pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

