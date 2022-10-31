Live, Life, Well: 3 ways dads can get involved with homework and improve kid’s success

We’re looking at the importance of getting a father involved in their child’s education.
Parent-teacher conference. (Source: KFDA)
By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re in the middle of the parent-teacher conference season. It’s a chance for dads to get involved with their child’s education.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the importance of getting a father involved in their child’s education. Clinical Psychologist Jennifer Baker of Good Dads mentioned three ways to do that. One, just show up at the school. Go to that parent-teacher conference. When you’re there, ask questions about the artwork on the walls and the events happening at the school.

Another simple thing you can do is ask your child to do their homework in a central location in the home.

“The whole idea is that they’re doing homework at the kitchen table, and the dad has an opportunity to walk by and express interest,” explained Dr. Baker. “He may not understand everything they tell him. But his interest shows that it’s important. So I would say, that’s one of the most important things,”

Dr. Baker also says don’t do the homework for them just show an interest in their homework. Dr. Baker also suggested this; encourage your child to get engaged in things at school. That will help them make friends and feel involved with the school. It might also help them find a study partner.

Dr. Baker has a podcast on this topic.

This is the link to the Good Dads podcast and blog posts for this week.

