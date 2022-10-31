Make Halloween safe not scary: Pedestrian safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Halloween! Kids will be out and about trick or treating Monday night, so if you are driving, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

1. Drive slowly in residential areas and stay alert. Many kids will be crossing the streets and could be dressed in dark-colored costumes, making them difficult to see.

“If they want to be in darker colors. Some things that we can do is put reflected tape on their costume on the bags that they’re carrying for their candy,” said Mercy Safe Kids Director Becky Spain. “The bracelets that glow sticks at flashlight in their hand all great ways to make them visible to cars on the road that are out on the roads that they’re on at their crossings.”

2. Stay alert and eliminate distractions. Put the phone down and keep your eyes on the road to avoid an accident.

“If they’re 12 or under, they really should be with parents at Halloween out doing their trick or treating and always crossing the street with a parent,” said Spain. “If you have an older child that wants to put trigger treat without a parent, it’s best if they will go in groups. Make sure that mom and dad know where the kids are going.”

3. .Remember that children are excited and may move in unexpected ways. Keep on your guard and watch out for kids in the street.

4. Parents remind your children of the rules of trick or treating.

“Just to remind them once again, not to go into homes or get into a car with anybody, and to always stay in areas that are well-lit and only to go to houses that have the lights on,” said Spain. “

5. Stop for children and allow them to cross the street to eliminate the risk of darting out in front of you.

In 2019 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found pedestrian fatalities are 43 percent higher on Halloween. Let’s all do our part to have a safe and happy Halloween.

