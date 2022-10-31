MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman, and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr will battle to succeed Congressman Vicky Hartzler.

We asked Alford and Truman the same questions to help you better know the candidates. Langkraehr chose not to participate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.