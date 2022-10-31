Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say

A judge set a $100,000 bond for a woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint said Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8.

The complaint said Lily died “by means of blunt force impact.”

“She was getting to the point where she was starting to laugh and she, at one point, was starting to laugh and it was the cutest thing,” Lily’s aunt, Ashley Brooks, said.

Brooks said when her sister told her about Lily’s death, she felt like the story didn’t make sense and wasn’t consistent.

“I knew for sure at that point something was off,” Brooks said.

She said the development in the case of her niece’s death and her sister’s involvement made her feel sick.

“She not only took Lily away from me, she took her away from everybody, but she took her away from me and she took that relationship that we had away too and just completely destroyed it,” Brooks said.

King is being held in the Hamilton County Jail, according to WXIX. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker

Latest News

SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.
Suspect now in custody after standoff in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine & mild air return for the new work/school week
FILE -An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for toddlers in Asheboro, North Carolina
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.