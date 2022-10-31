Mount Vernon School District leaders investigate threat sent by text

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Mount Vernon School District leaders are investigating a threat sent through text.

Superintendent Scott Cook says the sender isn’t physically able to carry out the threat. School leaders placed the district in a soft lockdown. The district held classes Monday with additional security.

Superintendent Cook released a statement to KY3.

Good morning. This is Superintendent of Mt Vernon Schools Scott Cook. I’m calling this morning to calm fears and communicate details regarding a soft lockdown issued at the high school this morning. A threat received by a handful of students via text message was reported to the high school administration first thing this morning. This threat is in the process of being investigated, but it has been verified that the reported sender of the message is not physically able to carry out the threat. Although there is no imminent threat, the high school will remain in soft lockdown as a precaution while the investigation continues. Soft lockdown means that classes continue as normal with an added layer of security and protection. No other school campuses were mentioned in the threat but they will also operate with a heightened sense of awareness as the investigation continues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.