Multiple areas of Morrisville vandalized with pink spray paint

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Morrisville need your help in finding vandals after officers say dozens of places were hit by spray painting vandals this weekend.

The chief says he has three people in mind right now at this time.

Public works have already cleaned up some spots, like the local post office, but you can still see outlines of where the paint was.

The Morrisville police chief says pink spray paint was used all along East and South Elm.

Police are asking if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, please share it with the department.

Crews with the Public Works Department have painted over the post office and Dollar General areas.

Some residents had their mailboxes damaged. The vandals damaged one woman’s entire fence.

“They got the whole front side of the fence, and vandals spray painted very early in the morning,” said Tara Bryson. “There’s nothing I can do about it other than pay to paint over it, fix it, or replace the shade cloth.”

The city will have to replace two new stop signs that were spray painted earlier this year.

The city says if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, contact Chief Crawford at Joe.Crawford@cityofmorrisville.org or call the PD at 417-756-3082.

