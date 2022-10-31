Multiple areas of Morrisville vandalized with pink spray paint

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Morrisville need your help in finding vandals after officers say dozens of places were hit by spray painting vandals this weekend.

The chief says he has three people in mind right now at this time.

Public works have already cleaned up some spots, like the local post office, but you can still see outlines of where the paint was.

The Morrisville police chief says pink spray paint was used all along East and South Elm.

Police are asking if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, please share it with the department.

Crews with the Public Works Department have painted over the post office and Dollar General areas.

Some residents had their mailboxes damaged. The vandals damaged one woman’s entire fence.

“They got the whole front side of the fence, and vandals spray painted very early in the morning,” said Tara Bryson. “There’s nothing I can do about it other than pay to paint over it, fix it, or replace the shade cloth.”

The city will have to replace two new stop signs that were spray painted earlier this year.

The city says if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, contact Chief Crawford at Joe.Crawford@cityofmorrisville.org or call the PD at 417-756-3082.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

Latest News

A nice day is forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear Spooky Evening
Kids celebrated Halloween Monday night in the Rountree Neighborhood. See the sights.
PICTURES: Kids celebrate Halloween in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood
Kids trick-or-treat in Springfield's Rountree Neighborhood.
PICTURES: Kids celebrate Halloween in Springfield's Rountree Neighborhood
Live, Life, Well: The importance of dads getting involved with homework
Live, Life, Well: The importance of dads getting involved with homework