Pulaski County, Mo., will vote on sales tax to fund roads and bridges

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County is voting on a half-cent sales tax to fund roads and bridges. Currently, there is a property tax on this. If passed, the sales tax would replace it.

While many would like to see the tax passed, others say they will vote no.

“So anybody that purchases any anything in Pulaski County will pay this half-cent sales tax, whether they’re a resident here or not. The way we’ve got it set up is it will replace what the residents pay on their personal property tax portion to roads and bridges over the next five years. So after the five-year mark, they won’t pay any more personal property taxes to roads and bridges,” said Commissioner Clinton Jarrett.

The county says it needs the money to do repairs.

“The cost of everything’s gone up so much that, you know, we’re not even at a maintenance standpoint anymore, let alone trying to do some capital improvement projects that are much needed,” said Jarrett.

Some people in the county are all for it.

“With the hundreds of miles of dirt roads that we have here, you know, it can be two or three weeks before they come through here and are able to maintain our roads. I’ve popped tires, we’ve received vehicle damage as a result of of the roads just degrading, and the county not being able to keep up with that,” said Lorenzo Valdivia, a Pulaski County resident.

Not everyone is in favor of approving the sales tax. Cole Glackin is hesitant. He does not want another tax. He says he will be voting against it.

“I’d like to see where the money that they’re getting already is going. Open up the book, show me what you’re spending the money that you’re already getting,” said Glackin.

This is the second time the county has tried this. It failed in April, but commissioners are hoping voters will pass it this go around with more information.

If approved, the tax would go into effect towards the end of 2023.

