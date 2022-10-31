Queen of Clean: Removing lipstick from clothes

Do you have lipstick on your collar? Maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! Here’s how to get it out.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have lipstick on your collar? Maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! Here’s how to get it out.

How to:

1. Apply a heavy coat of hairspray to the lipstick stain and let it sit for a few minutes

2. Wipe off the hairspray with a paper towel and the stain should come off with it. Retreat if needed

3. If it is a bigger or heavier stain, you can spray very heavily with hairspray and use a soft brush to work it in.

4. Launder as usual

Warnings & Cautions: This method will not work on permanent, all-day, 24-hour type lipsticks. Use the lipstick remover that is recommended by the product or non-oily makeup remover

