Queen of Clean: Removing lipstick from clothes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have lipstick on your collar? Maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem! Here’s how to get it out.

How to:

1. Apply a heavy coat of hairspray to the lipstick stain and let it sit for a few minutes

2. Wipe off the hairspray with a paper towel and the stain should come off with it. Retreat if needed

3. If it is a bigger or heavier stain, you can spray very heavily with hairspray and use a soft brush to work it in.

4. Launder as usual

Warnings & Cautions: This method will not work on permanent, all-day, 24-hour type lipsticks. Use the lipstick remover that is recommended by the product or non-oily makeup remover

