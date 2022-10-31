Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling

Authorities say to not prank call 9-1-1.
By Liam Garrity
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies.

Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911.

“If you call 911 more than three times in a month, and it’s not an emergency, it’s a Class B misdemeanor,” said Crismas. “It’s $500, six months in jail if you’re convicted.”

Crismas said they get 25,000 calls a month, and when anyone calls who doesn’t have an emergency, it wastes everyone’s time.

“Someone’s tied up on a 911 call with someone who refuses to get off the line, or it just won’t cooperate, they’re not available to answer the 911 call, maybe a heart attack or a car accident,” said Crismas.

He said if you call and hang up, they will call you back, and they can track you.

“We’re getting pretty good at tracking those down location-wise from their phone,” said Crismas. “So we may not catch them the first time, but we’ll we’ll get their location eventually.”

Crismas said you should talk to your kids about not prank calling 9-1-1 because it ties up first responders.

“First of all, don’t play with 911,” said Crismas. “We’re not here to provide entertainment for a child because they’re bored.”

He says it’s vital to teach your kids not to mess with 911 because their small call could tie up someone who is in a real emergency.

Crismas says it doesn’t happen too often, but the Greene County prosecutor’s office does convict people for repeatedly prank-calling 911.

