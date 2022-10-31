Suspect now in custody after standoff in Springfield

SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.
SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) received a call around 3:40 Sunday afternoon about a domestic assault situation in the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue. The assault victim left the house to call 911.

According to SPD, the male suspect was at the house, possibly with a gun. SPD then surrounded the house and the suspect would not come out at first. SPD then talked the suspect to come out of the house and he is now in custody.

SPD is still investigating whether or not the suspect actually had a gun or any kind of weapon. It is still unclear how serious the domestic assault victim’s injuries are as of right now.

