Check Out Hunger campaign to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest begins Tuesday

Check Out Hunger campaign begins
By KY3 Staff
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More than 60 grocery stores are participating in the 24th annual Check Out Hunger campaign to help provide meals for families this holiday season. The campaign lasts through December 31.

Check Out Hunger allows customers to round up or add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill when checking out at local retailers. Every dollar raised through Check Out Hunger will help provide $10 worth of groceries to children, families and seniors facing hunger in southwest Missouri.

Apple Market, Country Mart, Harter House, King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, Price Cutter, Ramey, Rhodes Family Price Chopper, Town & Country Supermarket and Woods Supermarket are participating in the campaign.

Last year, Ozarks Food Harvest’s Check Out Hunger campaign raised nearly $54,000 to help provide more than 210,000 meals. Since 1998, the holiday campaign has collected more than $730,000 which provided 3.3 million meals.

