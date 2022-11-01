HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County.(ky3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Rescue crews located a hiker reported missing for days on a trail near the Buffalo National River.

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County. Rangers believe he began his hike on Thursday. Searchers located his vehicle at the trailhead. Searchers found him near the river about 2.5 miles from the trail.

Emergency crews are delivering first aid, food, and water to Smith.

