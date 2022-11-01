Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday.

A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were notified that the people who live at the Yacht Club would need a place to go. A lot of people living here are seniors. Some have even been here for 30 years.

Tuesday, House of Hope, Christian Action Ministries, Standing by the Door Ministries, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks showed up to serve in numerous ways.

”That might include packing, moving furniture, listening to people’s stories, loving on them, and helping make this transition smooth,” said House of Hope services director Alex Sprinkle.

”It means the world to me. It gives me a chance to go forward,” said resident James Pattison.

Pattison has lived at the Hollister Yacht Club for almost eight years. He has until January 1 to move out and says without the help of these organizations, that wouldn’t be possible.

”Without them, I’d be living on Main Street in a tent if somebody would let me have a tent,” said Pattison.

While families that own mobile homes have until the end of the year to move, everyone renting apartments at the Yacht Club was required to be out by November 1.

”They helped me move today. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without these, guys, today,” said resident Scott. “Between work and the wife’s sickness, they’ve been great and helped me get into a place.”

People who live at the Yacht Club say the new owners gave them 60 days to transition to their new homes. They were also told if they had paid September and October’s rent, they would be given that money back in full.

”If they own their trailers, they get the additional rent they paid, plus an additional $1,000 to move the trailer of the property and to a new place,” said Sprinkle.

“Many of the residents here, this was their retirement plan. They bought property or had been renting on Lake Taneycomo,” said Christian Action Ministries Executive Director Michele Dean

Dean says it’s been a little struggle to find affordable housing for some seniors and families. However, she says it’s been amazing to see neighbors and the community coming together to help.

”When you see crisis and see times of trouble, always look for the helpers,” Dean said. “It’s not a great situation, but when you look at those things, we’re able to see and building those relationships and bonds is wonderful opportunity.”

House of Hope staff says all renters who had to be out today have been placed in their new homes.

