Lebanon, Mo., man faces more child pornography charges

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man faces more charges related to child pornography.

Ronnie Gideon, 24, faces both federal and state charges.

These new charges stem from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to court documents, images and videos had been uploaded to Snapchat showing naked photos of children. They traced the IP address to Gideon.

On October 27, investigators with the Lebanon Police Department and Department of Homeland Security received a warrant to search the property. Investigators said they found more images of a baby when they took the electronic devices from Gideon’s house.

Gideon was already facing federal charges previously reported by KY3. Those charges were from late last year. He had since bonded out of jail. A federal judge ordered him jailed without bond.

