Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning.

James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

This is Troop D’s 113th fatality of 2022.

