Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning.
James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.
This is Troop D’s 113th fatality of 2022.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.