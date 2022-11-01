Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning.

James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

This is Troop D’s 113th fatality of 2022.

