MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine.

We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan Dine declined to participate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.