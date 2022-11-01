Mercy begins construction of its new multispecialty building in Springfield

Courtesy: Mercy
Courtesy: Mercy(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - To expand access to health care in a growing area, Mercy has broken ground on its newest multispecialty building, which will bring primary care, outpatient therapy services, and occupational medicine to west Springfield.

The new building, located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St., will include nearly 11,000 square feet of space. It will feature 12 exam rooms for primary care, one of which will have an exterior entrance for patients who may have a contagious condition.

It will include five exam rooms for occupational medicine, including an audio booth for hearing tests. The physical therapy space will feature various treatment areas, including an outdoor area.

All areas will have access to imaging for patients needing X-rays.

“This area of Springfield is booming with both housing and businesses,” said Dr. Brad Wyrsch, president of Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities. “We don’t want patients to have to travel far for care, so we’re being very intentional about looking forward and planning our growth to meet the community’s growth and needs.”

The new facility represents a $6 million investment in the community, with an estimated completion date in fall 2023.

