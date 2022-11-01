Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

A mountain lion surprised Wyoming homeowners after she was found in their window cellar. (SOURCE: KGWN)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others.

On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.

“Had I gone out there when she was out there, I don’t know if the story would be the same,” Jennifer Belmont said.

Alarmed at the sight of the animal, the two made their way back into their home and called the Department of Game and Fish to get the lion out safely.

“I almost had a heart attack but she came to the right house to get relocated,” Jennifer Belmont said. “I am not sure if any of our neighbors would have done the same.”

Fortunately, the lion posed no immediate threat to the family, and authorities are working to get the big cat relocated.

“It shows Wyoming at its finest,” Vince Belmont said. “It can be dangerous but at the same time we have good personnel here to take care of everything.”

Copyright 2022 KGWN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield
Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys.
Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces plans for new Florida Keys resort
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
FILE - West head coach Adam Zimmer, of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on during the first half of...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Courtesy: Mercy
Mercy begins construction of its new multispecialty building in Springfield
A 911 dispatcher gives police details on the call Tuesday morning about the shooting that...
911 dispatcher gives Migos shooting details
Despite a cooler start, afternoon highs will be in the lower and middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: An amazing start to November