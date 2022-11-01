Nolan Arenado & Brendan Donovan win Gold Glove Awards

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan have won 2022 Gold Glove Awards!

Third basement Arenado won his 10th consecutive career Gold Glove Award. The 31-year-old has taken home hardware yearly since his 2013 debut. He is the first National League player to win a Gold Glove Award in each of his first 10 seasons.

This is Donovan’s first Gold Glove Award. The 25-year-old is also the first National League Player to win the award as a utility player.

Starting Tuesday night, fans can vote for Arenado or Donovan to be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winner here. Voting will remain open through 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

