One dead, at least 5 injured in shooting at KCK Halloween house party

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting.

According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave. They opened fire on the party, leaving one person dead and 5-7 others injured.

At least two people taken to the hospital were believed to be in serious condition, possibly with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was released.

