Parts of Mtn. View, Mo. is under a precautionary boil order

MTN. VIEW, Mo. (KY3) -A water main break on Washington Street Tuesday morning has prompted the town to issue a precautionary boil order.

The order is for those living along Plum, Washington, Belmont, and Marr Streets.

The town should receive water samples back in three days which will determine if the water is safe to drink.

