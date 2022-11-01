Parts of Mtn. View, Mo. is under a precautionary boil order

MGN/Online
MGN/Online(FOX5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MTN. VIEW, Mo. (KY3) -A water main break on Washington Street Tuesday morning has prompted the town to issue a precautionary boil order.

The order is for those living along Plum, Washington, Belmont, and Marr Streets.

The town should receive water samples back in three days which will determine if the water is safe to drink.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SPD at the 2000 block of N Robberson Avenue.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield
Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
The babies will have access to the outside viewing yard.
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys.
Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces plans for new Florida Keys resort

Latest News

Make Halloween safe not scary: Pedestrian safety tips
Mylissa Farmer talks with the News-Leader on Sept. 28, 2022, at her home in Joplin, Mo. In...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid could be sentenced Tuesday in crash that critically injured 5 year old