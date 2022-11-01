The Place: A Night of Frights at the Basin Park Hotel

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this episode of Haunted History, Schyrlet Cameron and Kathy Brown tell stories of strange happenings during their stay at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. See the strange apparitions guests have captured on film and hear some of the bone-chilling tales they have experienced in the building.

