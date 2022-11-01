Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. Police have not revealed how the person died or the victim’s name.

KY3 has a crew at the scene. Watch for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days
Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys.
Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces plans for new Florida Keys resort
Teresa Cox and Duncan Bogle pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Judge sentences 2 for the deaths of Willard, Mo. couple in November 2020
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

Latest News

Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade faces a challenge from Republican Stephanos Freeman in the...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abortion
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abotion
Incumbent Republican Lincoln Hough and Democratic challenger Raymond Lampert battle for...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri State Senate District 30 discuss abortion policy
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri State Senate District 30 discuss abortion policy
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri State Senate District 30 discuss abortion policy