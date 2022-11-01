POST-HALLOWEEN: How to dispose of fall decor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Halloween is over, you might wonder what to do with your fall decorations.

If you are ready to hang the Christmas lights and pack up the fall decor, then here is something you can do with all those pumpkins and haybales that won’t be good to use next year.

Springfield Environmental Services will take all your organic decorations. Instead of those items going into a landfill, the recycling center will turn them into compost. All you have to do is toss the decorations into the yard waste bins at any recycling center.

“We incorporate them into our composting role,” said Ashley Krug, Market Development Coordinator at Springfield Environmental Services. “Over time, it takes about three to six months for compost to fully break objects down. We will slowly see those items decompose as we continue to add products to that. And so it’s a really great way to think about that full circle of organic recycling as opposed to throwing them into your trash can where they’re just going to go to the landfill, and they’re going to take a lot longer to break down there.”

Here is what you need to do. Gather up all your organic fall decorations. Things like haybales, cornstalks, pumpkins, and leaves. Then remove all the candles, ribbons, or strings from the items and drop them off in one labeled yard waste bin at one of the Springfield recycling centers.

“This is a really important opportunity for us to talk about landfill diversion,” said Krug. “So whenever we send materials that could break down in a composting process to the landfill, they enter what’s known as an anaerobic environment. So that just means there’s no air because we’ve packed trash down there. So a pumpkin that would turn into compost and, like I said, three to six months before is going to take years upwards to like 20 to 50 years to break down in a landfill.”

There are three recycling center drop-off locations:

Lone Pine Recycling Center 3020 Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, Mo.

Franklin Avenue Recycling Center 731 North Franklin Ave, Springfield, Mo.

Yardwaste Recycling Center 3790 FR 1090 Brookline, Mo.

