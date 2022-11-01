Prosecutor charges teenager as an adult in deadly shooting case in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield teenager faces murder charges in the death of another teenager.

Investigators accuse Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls. Originally his name had not been released because he was a juvenile.

Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Police say Falls was shot in the head. He later died in the hospital.

Investigators say they identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video.

Because Brown was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he was initially placed in juvenile custody. Brown also faces armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charge.

