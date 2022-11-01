On Your Side: What to buy in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall into savings. Here’s what to buy this month.

Halloween decore and candy

Post Halloween, decore and candy prices drop to scary lows. Take advantage of the deals. If you have the discipline, freeze the candy so it will last.

Wedding dress

If you’re about to tie the knot, buy the dress now. Wedding dress retailers are clearing out last season’s picks. November discounts are 20 to 40% off. On clearance racks, save up to 80% off this month.

Veterans Day sales

Veterans Day sales start in a few days. Save at your favorite home improvement, sports and outdoor stores.

Kitchen cooking essentials

This is the best time of the year to buy pots, pans and cookie sheets. Get ready for those holiday dinners. Buy flour, sugar and spices in bulk. Storage containers are on sale this time of year too.

Black Friday

Black Friday will be here before you know it. The Samsung OLED 4K UHD TV is Consumer Reports’ top-rated 65-inch TV and is currently on sale for $1,997.99 at Abt Electronics and Amazon. Consumer Reports says the 4K OLED smart TV is one of the best it’s ever tested.

Surprise a coffee-lover with a better coffee-house style brew. This Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is a CR Recommended model and is currently $169.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

If you plan on hosting for the holidays, save big now on keeping your home clean.

The Eufy 11S Vacuum Cleaner is a CR ‘Best Buy’ and is now $149.99 at Amazon.

Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner will be expensive this year. Inflation and a turkey shortage means you’ll pay about 20% more for your bird.

Consider making alternatives. Or if it’s tradition, make priorities. You’ll save more if you buy frozen turkey instead of fresh. Buy canned veggies. Consider sweet potatoes this year over yellow.

