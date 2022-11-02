Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake.

As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where the abandoned condos once sat. One question remains, what will Silver Dollar City do with the property next?

Mariana Martin works in Branson West. She says she grew up driving past what many locals have considered an eyesore for years.

”I wondered if they were going to do anything with it,” said Martin. “Now I’m 22, I’ve lived here for 22 years, and finally, something is happening.”

Nearly 16 years ago, developers from Springfield broke ground on what was supposed to be the Indian Ridge Resort. The $1.6 billion property was meant to include condos, retail stores, a water park, and a golf course. Due to many issues, including lack of funding, violation of the Clean Water Act, and bank fraud, the development was never completed and has sat empty for years, with many of the condos half-finished. Silver Dollar City bought up the entire property but will not say what’s next for the area.

”We confirm we will be knocking down these townhomes, which are not only an eyesore but a safety hazard,” said Silver Dollar City publicity director Lisa Rau. “We have no further announcement on how this property will be used in the future.”

Veloris Junemans owns the Shady Acre Inn and Suites in Branson West. She says they are excited about what’s to come and think whatever goes in there will help the business grow.

”Most of our business comes from Silver Dollar City, people visiting there,” said Juneman. “(I’m) excited to see the way it can impact restaurants, the other hotels, and other businesses possibly looking at coming into our area.“

”This is a small business. It’s going to help bring a lot of people in and revive the community here,” Martin said. “We don’t always get a lot of people. People always go to Branson, they’re passing through, and it’ll help because it’s closer.”

Rau says there have been additional parking lots added there for employees. This is a developing story. We will continue to bring updates on the plans for the property.

