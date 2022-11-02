CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this suspected identity thief?

Springfield police say Caleb Blades has the words, ‘Family Over Everything’ tattooed on his right forearm.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Caleb Anthony Blades, 24 AKA David Blades
Caleb Anthony Blades, 24 AKA David Blades(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with identity theft in Greene County. 24-year-old Caleb Blades is also charged with fraudulent use of a credit device. Springfield police say he also goes by the alias, “David Blades,” and is known to assault officers.

Blades has the words,’ Family Over Everything’ tattooed on his right inner forearm, and ‘OTF’ (Only The Family), on his right shoulder. Police describe him as approximately 5′9″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe Blades is involved with drug-related crimes in Greene County.

If you see this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

