ELECTION 101: Check sample ballots, information for November General Election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is the Place to Be for election coverage in the Ozarks.

The election is on November 8. Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will decide on a list of federal, statewide, and local races. Voters will also decide on tax and constitutional amendments.

Sample Ballots:

Knowing what’s on your ballot is best before you head to the polls. CLICK HERE to find your county’s ballots.

Highlights on the Ballots:

MISSOURI U.S. SENATE: Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator following the retirement of Senator Roy Blunt. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine, and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable will face off for the open seat. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator following the retirement of Senator Roy Blunt. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine, and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable will face off for the open seat. CLICK HERE to see ‘Meet the Candidates’ interviews with Busch Valentine and Venable. Schmitt and Dine chose not to participate.

ARKANSAS U.S. SENATE: Arkansans will also decide on a U.S. Senate Seat. Incumbent Republican John Boozman faces challenges from Democrat Conner Eldridge and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

MISSOURI’s 7TH CONGRESSIONAL RACE: For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, and Libertarian Kevin Craig will battle to succeed Congressman Billy Long. For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, and Libertarian Kevin Craig will battle to succeed Congressman Billy Long. CLICK HERE to see ‘Meet the Candidates’ interviews.

MISSOURI’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL RACE : For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman, and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr will battle to succeed Congressman Vicky Hartzler. : For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman, and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr will battle to succeed Congressman Vicky Hartzler. CLICK HERE to see ‘Meet the Candidates’ interviews. Langrkraehr chose not to participate.

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: Arkansans will elect a new governor. Republican Asa Hutchinson can no longer run because of term limits. The race is one of 36 gubernatorial elections across the country. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones, and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Junior will face off for the seat. If Huckabee Sanders wins, she will become the state’s first woman elected governor. If Jones or Harrington win, they will become the state’s first black governor.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA : Voters in Missouri and Arkansas will also decide on amendments concerning recreational marijuana. If Missourians say yes, it would become the first state to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot.

STATEHOUSE RACES: Missouri and Arkansas will both elect members of the statehouse. Several of these races are unopposed.

GALLOWAY VILLAGE QUESTION: Voters in all of Springfield will decide the future of a proposed development in the Galloway Village area. Voters in all of Springfield will decide the future of a proposed development in the Galloway Village area. CLICK HERE for the KY3 story on the issue.

NIXA POLICE/PARKS QUESTION: The city of Nixa is asking for a sales tax to improve its police station and parks. CLICK HERE for the KY3 story on the issues.

USE TAXES: The cities of Ozark, Monett, and Stotts City will decide on a tax increase related to online purchases. CLICK HERE for the KY3 story on the issues.

Missouri’s No-Excuse Voting:

Missouri began its no-excuse voting on October 25. You may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.

Arkansas Early Voting:

You can choose whether to vote on Election Day or during the early voting period, whichever is easier for you. Early voting can be beneficial if it is difficult or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. Early voting locations may be less crowded, as well.

Election Day Voting:

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote. The polling places in Arkansas open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Again if you are in line to vote at 7:30 p.m., you will get to vote.

Missouri Polling Place Locator: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/

Arkansas Polling Place Locator: https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView

Missouri’s New Voter ID Law:

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri is either not expired or expired after the most recent general election date.

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.

Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

CLICK HERE for examples of acceptable forms of identification.

Results:

KY3 will have results through the night. You can find them on KY3 & KSPR by scrolling on the bottom of the screen. You can also find them online by CLICKING HERE. (DISCLAIMER: KY3 does not air the results of unopposed races.)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.