Greene County personal property tax statements online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County personal property and real estate tax statements for 2022 are now available online for review and payment at www.CountyCollector.com.

Taxpayers will begin the process by finding their unique Tax ID number and PIN for personal property and real estate taxes on their 2022 tax statement. Both can be found by clicking on the green ‘Statements and Receipts’ button in the upper left corner of www.CountyCollector.com.

Taxpayers can look up their Tax ID number and PIN by using their name, Tax ID from a mailed statement, or home address. Once a taxpayer has found their correct information from the search results, clicking on the corresponding row will show their 2022 tax statement.

The tax statement will show their listed personal property, for example, a vehicle, or real estate, for example, a home, and show how much tax is owed by Dec. 31.

The tax statement will also have the unique Tax ID number and PIN on the upper left corner of the statement that is needed to pay the taxes online. Back on the homepage of www.CountyCollector.com, taxpayers will click the red ‘Pay Taxes’ button to begin the online payment process.

New in 2022, the Greene County Collector’s Office has made improvements to the pay taxes menu, making it easier for taxpayers. After clicking on ‘Search for Additional Bill(s)’, taxpayers will type in their Tax ID number and PIN found on their tax statement and hit ‘Search’. When the results return, they will check the box next to the bill they wish to pay and click ‘submit.’

Taxpayers can add both personal property and real estate taxes at the same time, as well as any delinquent taxes from previous years. If more than one bill is due, the oldest must be paid before any others.

Clicking ‘process payment’ will ask the taxpayer for their personal information and payment method. There are no fees for using e-Check, for example, a bank account number, but a 2% fee for credit cards and a 1.5% fee for debit cards.

All personal property and real estate taxes must be paid before midnight on Dec. 31, 2022. Late payments will incur a 9% penalty and a 2% interest charge.

Suppose a taxpayer cannot find an online personal property or real estate tax statement for 2022 or has a question about the tax amount. In that case, they will need to contact the Greene County Assessor’s Office at 417-868-4101 or assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov to have their property assessed to determine its value.

Greene County Collector Allen Icet anticipates mailed tax statements will be sent to homes by mid-November. If a taxpayer has not received a mailed statement by Thanksgiving, please email collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov.

Taxpayers can also pay their taxes by mail or in person at the Greene County Collector’s Office in room 107 of the Historic Courthouse at 940 N Boonville Ave in Springfield. If by mail, the envelope must be postmarked by Dec. 31, or the payment will be considered late.

However, the easiest and most efficient way to pay your taxes is at www.CountyCollector.com. There are no lines and no need for stamps and envelopes, and taxpayers will receive instant payment.

Property tax revenue pays for entities like schools, roads, bridges, libraries, firefighters, and more. Your annual tax statement will show where the money goes and each taxing district’s tax levy.

At the bottom of a tax statement, taxpayers can find answers to frequently asked questions about personal property or real estate taxes.

