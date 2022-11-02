Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield rise 150% in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning parents of newborns about a rise in sleep-related deaths.

In 2022, ten infants died because of unsafe sleeping conditions, up 150% from four infant sleep-related deaths in 2021.

Health leaders encourage caregivers to take steps to prevent future infant sleep-related deaths. They ask caregivers to follow the ABCs of safe sleep. Infants should always be placed ‘alone,’ on their ‘back’ and in a ‘crib’ for naps and nights until their first birthday. Additionally, babies should sleep on a firm, flat surface in their crib, free from toys, blankets, pillows, bumper pads, and other accessories.

Expecting parents and current caregivers can learn more about keeping their baby safe and healthy through community partners, including the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s NEST Partnership, Safe Kids Springfield, and Safe Sleep Missouri.

