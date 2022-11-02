Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the...
Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states.(WLOX)
By DAVID A. LIEB and KAVISH HARJAI
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states.

An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor.

The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys.
Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces plans for new Florida Keys resort
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) and Yadier Molina (4) are honored during a ceremony...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red
Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa (33) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
cardinals playoffs
Cardinals host the Phillies in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri