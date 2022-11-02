Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy

(MGN via Pexels)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy.

Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.

Sheriff Norman Dills asks if someone else became ill to contact the office. Sheriff Dills reminds parents to check candy regardless.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
HIKER FOUND! Rescue crews locate hiker along Buffalo National River missing for several days
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
Valhalla Island is the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys.
Bass Pro’s Johnny Morris announces plans for new Florida Keys resort
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade faces a challenge from Republican Stephanos Freeman in the...
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share insight on issues
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri House 132 explain stance on child care crisis
Meet the Candidates: Candidates for Missouri Senate 30 share stance on child care crisis