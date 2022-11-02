Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy.

Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.

Sheriff Norman Dills asks if someone else became ill to contact the office. Sheriff Dills reminds parents to check candy regardless.

