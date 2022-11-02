Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash

Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.

Riley died at the scene of the crash. No one else was injured.

