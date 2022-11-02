Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The community of Osage Beach is excited about new development coming soon.

A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is scheduled to open in 2024. Oasis at Lakeport is being developed by St Louis-based Sky-View Partners and Tegethoff Development. It will feature amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, a marina, and a boardwalk.

In addition to the massive entertainment venue, a casino has been looking to set up along Lake of the Ozarks. It’s an idea that was floated last year.

”The casino is not a done deal,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison.

It is not just one.

”The casino, actually the proposal for the casino, there are actually two different casinos possibly wanting to come here. They’re not in the city of Osage Beach, actually in the city of Lake Ozark, but it still would affect the entire area,” said Mayor Harmison.

It is just one of the many ways the Lake of the Ozarks is growing.

”One of the things I ran on was pro-growth, pro-economic development, entrepreneurship, and they’re knocking on our doors. We’re answering it’s just wonderful news coming,” said Mayor Harmison.

He says he has heard a lot of positive comments from the community.

”90 plus percent of the things have been positive comments. They do know that we want pro-growth, and they do no more family-oriented things. So there are a few of the naysayers, you know, you get on social networking, there’s always going to be some people that are upset,” said Mayor Harmison.

The city hopes to break ground on the entertainment venue in 2023 and finish in 2024. The casinos are in the works.

