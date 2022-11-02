Parents, Conway (Mo.) School District leaders discuss 4-day school week

Conway (Mo.) School District considers 4-day school week.
Conway (Mo.) School District considers 4-day school week.(ky3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - Parents of students in the Conway School District gathered Tuesday night for a presentation on the proposed four-day school week.

The district allowed parents to ask questions.

“Our biggest reason for doing this is recruitment and retention of our teachers,” said superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer. “We need to be able to compete with neighboring school districts in being able to find and keep quality teachers.”

If approved, the new schedule would take effect in the 2023-2024 school year. Classes would be in session Monday through Thursday. In order to meet state requirements, each school day would be 15 minutes longer. Then it is up to parents to figure out a Friday plan for childcare.

A survey conducted by the school showed that more than 80% of faculty and staff approved of the new schedule. The new plan would also increase hourly wages for those working in the district.

“We’re not going to cut any types of wages,” said Boyer. “By working one less day, you’re looking at taking a wage that is $11 an hour and moving that up to over $14 an hour.”

The Q&A was not intended to make any decisions. The meeting where the school board will decide if the new plan will be adopted will happen on November 14.

