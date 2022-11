SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Indian Center of Springfield is hosting their 2nd Annual Honoring our Veterans POW-WOW at Greenwood Laboratory School on the campus of Missouri State University on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Admission is free to the public.

