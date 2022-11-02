Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation.

Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say he later killed himself.

Investigators say police responded to Cox North Hospital after two men said they were assaulted with a hammer. When officers arrived at the crime scene, they found Odom dead.

Police say the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

