Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills.

There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or soil. Uncarved, fresh pumpkins can be used in pies, soups, and much more. However, carved pumpkins should not be consumed by humans.

A local rescue farm in Sparta, Missouri, is asking for your unwanted pumpkins to feed their herd of horses, donkeys, fowl, dogs, and cats. Reasons Rescue Ranch operates solely on donations, and every little bit counts, explained owner Rita Reasons.

“Especially this time of year when they don’t have a lot of grass to eat, they really like stuff like that,” Reasons said.

Pumpkin can be a great source of fiber, protein, and vitamins A, B, C, and E.

“There’s no use in wasting food that the animals can eat and the wildlife, they’re really good for them,” Reasons explained.

That said, she won’t accept any gourd for her beloved animals.

“If there’s candle wax or paint, vinegar, or Clorox or anything like that, no. That’s toxic to them,” she said sternly.

If your pumpkins contain any of the mentioned contaminants or are too rotted for animal consumption, you can safely compost them away from animals.

Reasons asks you to call ahead of time before dropping pumpkins off. Their contact information is below.

Reasons Rescue Ranch

578 Buckeye Road, Sparta

(417) 838-3647

reasonsrescueranch@yahoo.com

